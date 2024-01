Photographs: Kind courtesy KL Rahul/X

K L Rahul worshipped at the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya temple in Mangalore on Wednesday.

After Rahul prayed, he partook in the Bhojana Prasada at the shrine.

'A place I will forever be grateful for. Namma Kudla (Our Mangalore)', Rahul tweeted.

Till 15, K L Rahul lived in Mangalore, where his mother taught at Mangalore University, and father at the NIT in Suratkal.

Not just limited to spiritual endeavours, Rahul also indulged in Mangalore's famous Pabba's gadbad ice-cream during his visit.