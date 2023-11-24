News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » If they want to play...: Ashish Nehra on Virat and Rohit's T20I future

If they want to play...: Ashish Nehra on Virat and Rohit's T20I future

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 24, 2023 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Opening up about the future of Indian cricket, Ashish Nehra believes age is no criteria and all that matters is whether players are scoring runs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Following the ODI World Cup, the focus shifts to the next year’s T20 World Cup. Indian cricket signalled a way forward fielding a young team led by Suryakumar Yadav for the five-match T20I series against Australia. But former pacer Ashish Nehra believes that until Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma retires, the young crop have to fight for their place in the line-up.

While speaking on JioCinema, the 44-year-old said that age is not a factor and what matters is how many runs one player is scoring.

The former cricketer went onto addm He added that youngsters need to prove themselves to make their place in the 'Men in Blue' squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

 

"Age is no criterion. What matters is how many runs you are scoring. We spoke about Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Shubman Gill... but if Rohit Sharma wants to play, they have to compete with him. Here is a 36-year-old super-fit, fearless guy.

“When we talk about Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, again -- World Cup is very far -- if they want to play and they are scoring runs, youngsters will have to beat them to make a place in the XI," Nehra said.

He added that the loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 should not make a difference in the upcoming T20 WC.

Talking about Kohli and Rohit's performance, the former speedster added that any selector will be tempted to add them to the squad unless they retire from cricket.

"Loss in the ODI World Cup shouldn't make a difference. How those two think is the most important part. Virat Kohli is scoring runs in IPL, Rohit Sharma is performing, any selector will be tempted and they will have discussions unless they announce their retirement, which I hope won't be the case in the near future," Nehra stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup 2023: India's XI Stunners!
World Cup 2023: India's XI Stunners!
World Cup 2023: 7 Memorable Moments
World Cup 2023: 7 Memorable Moments
Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, says Ramiz
Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, says Ramiz
Only 183 Women Contesting Rajasthan Polls
Only 183 Women Contesting Rajasthan Polls
BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade
BSE, NSE settle marginally lower in volatile trade
Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!
Meera Redux: Hema, 75, Is Mirabai Again!
'WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball'
'WC final was Cummins' best day with the ball'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Ability to absorb pressure of big games key: Zaheer

Ability to absorb pressure of big games key: Zaheer

Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

Indian Hand in Australia's World Cup Win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances