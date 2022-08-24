What's Ishan Kishan Doing On All Fours?

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan shared a glimpse of the celebrations on his Instagram page. Photograph and video: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

After Team India's 3-0 series sweep over Zimbabwe, it was time for celebration.

Shikhar Dhawan gives us a glimpse of the festivities in an Instagram post that has gone viral.

The cricketers grooved to Kala Chasma from the movie Baar Baar Dekh and recreate the Norwegian Dance Crew's performance of the Bollywood chartbuster.

Ishan Kishan can be seen on all fours to show off his dance moves while his team-mates cheer him on.

Reacting to the video, legend Brian Lara commented, 'I remembered a similar group of guys dancing the night away a few weeks ago', presumably after the Indians beat the West Indies in the ODI and T20 series.

'Stick to cricket lads' was entertainer Yuvraj Singh's advice, followed by a laughing emoji.