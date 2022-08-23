News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Uncle Hardik All Smiles With Baby Kavir

Uncle Hardik All Smiles With Baby Kavir

By Rediff Cricket
August 23, 2022 11:07 IST
IMAGE: Hardik Pandya with his sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma and nephew Kavir. Photographs: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya was all smiles as he caught up with nephew Kavir -- his elder brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma's baby son born last month.

'Welcome to the world, baby Kavir. Agu has big brother duties now,' a delighted Hardik posted on Instagram.

'Agu' is Hardik's son Agastya who turned 2 on July 30. His cousin Kavir was born on July 24, 2022.

Hardik is enjoying some quality time with his family during the break from cricket. Earlier this month, he whisked wife Natasa Stankovic and Agu to Greece for a short vacation.

 
