IMAGE: Fans may see Suresh Raina back in the CSK dugout. Photograph: BCCI

Suresh Raina appears eager to make a comeback.

The former Chennai Super Kings stalwart posted a video where he was seen practising his batting.

Video: Kind courtesy Suresh Raina/Instagram

With the Indian domestic calendar scheduled to resume next month, Raina shared a 26 second clip, noting, 'First love. Back on field'.

Raina retired fron internagtional cricket on Independence Day 2020, the same day as Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

CSK didn't pick him at the Indian Premier League 2022 auction and Raina spent the IPL season in the commentary box.