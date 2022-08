IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Asia Cup with a back injury. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah's recovery from a back injury seems to be going to plan as the fast bowler was seen sweating it out at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Bumrah was ruled out of this week's Asia Cup with a back injury. He last played for India in the ODI series in England in July.

The fast bowler ran and cleared a few hurdles, while he also worked with the medicine ball as part of his rehab at the NCA.

'No hurdle big enough', Bumrah captioned his Instagram video.