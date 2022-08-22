News
PHOTOS: Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI

Source: PTI
August 22, 2022 16:39 IST
IMAGES from the 3rd ODI played between Zimbabwe and India in Harare on Monday.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter

Shubman Gill struck a stroke-filled century to power India to 289 for eight against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare, on Monday.

 

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Coming in to bat at number three, Gill smashed 130 off 97 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and one six, after India opted to bat.

Besides Gill, Ishan Kishan made 50 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 40.

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's players celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Zimbabwe Cricket/Twitter

Brad Evans (5/54) picked up his maiden five-wicket haul for the home team.

Brief scores: India: 289/8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 130, Ishan Kishan 50; Brad Evans 5/54). 

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
