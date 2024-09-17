News
Rediff.com  » Sports » India dominate China to win record-breaking ACT title

India dominate China to win record-breaking ACT title

September 17, 2024 17:17 IST
India beat China in ACT final

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

 In a nail-biting final, India emerged victorious against China in the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament in. in Hulunbuir, China on Tuesday.

 

The match remained scoreless until the fourth quarter when Jugraj Singh found the back of the net, securing a dramatic 1-0 win for India.

This victory marks a historic moment for Indian hockey as they claim a record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy title.

The win comes after a dominant performance throughout the tournament, where India remained undefeated.

This win solidifies India's position as a powerhouse in Asian hockey and sets the stage for future success.

