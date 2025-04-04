Bengal SSC to hold fresh exams for teachers' recruitment

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday said it would abide by the Supreme Court directive and soon initiate the process of conducting fresh exams for all teaching and non-teaching candidates, who took part in the now-invalidated 2016 job recruitment exercise.

IMAGE: West Bengal government teachers watch the live telecast of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comment on the Supreme Court's decision of upholding the Kolkata high court's decision to cancel 25,753 WBSSC appointments from 2016, citing fraud and manipulation, in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to reporters a day after the apex court annulled the appointments of 25,752 teachers and staffers in state-run and state-aided schools, WBSSC chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said the commission, in view of the top court order, would seek legal advice on the eligibility of candidates who can take the fresh tests.

"About 26 lakh candidates had applied for the exams in 2016 and around 22 lakh appeared for the tests. Of them, some 1.41 lakh candidates were aspirants for posts of teachers in classes 9-10 and another about 1.5 lakh candidates sat for teachers' recruitment in classes 11-12.

"The rest were candidates for non-teaching posts. Although the Supreme Court has directed us to initiate the selection process for filling up the vacancies, we will need legal clarification on whether new candidates are also eligible to take part in the fresh exams," Majumdar said.

The chairman, however, confirmed that given the large volume of candidates involved, the completion of the selection process within three months was unlikely.

"There is no mention of a three-month deadline in the court order. This is a long process and we are unlikely to finish it within three months," Majumdar said.

"We will initiate the process of starting the fresh examination of 22 lakh candidates as soon as possible. We will also send our recommendations to the school education department, but cannot share any further details at this stage," he said.

While 12,905 working teachers in classes 9 and 10 in state schools lost their jobs in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, the number of job losers in classes 11 and 12 stood at 5,712.

The remaining among the nearly 26,000 affected employees are non-teaching staff in Groups C and D category.

In its judgment, the apex court pulled up the WBSSC, saying it 'intentionally' covered up the lapses and illegalities in the appointment of the teachers and staffers, and upheld the Calcutta high court's findings on illegalities in the selection process on 17 counts.

Asked about the commission's alleged failure to separate the tainted from the deserving candidates before the Supreme Court that led to the cancellation of appointments en masse, Majumdar said, "We did submit those figures in the form of sworn affidavits. It's a different matter, though, that we were unable to satisfy the court with our figures."

To a question about completing within three months the recruitment process of those teaching and non-teaching school employees who had left their earlier workplace and sat for the 2016 recruitment exams for better postings as directed by the court, he said, "We will facilitate the process (of them for joining their previous workplace) at the earliest as per the directive."

"But we don't have the figures about the total number of such candidates. They can approach us (commission) and we will compile. We will complete the process after verifying facts and figures and their previous records. It is a big exercise," he added.

Majumdar said the commission has got the letter from the state for a 'prompt recruitment process' and will explore all options including creating additional vacant posts.

"But we will be able to chart the next course of action and inform you (media) about our move by next week," he added.