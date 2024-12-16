News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » What's Batting Coach Doing?

What's Batting Coach Doing?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 16, 2024 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yashasvi Jaiswal with Abhishek Nayar

IMAGE: Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sanjay Manjrekar questioned the role of the 'batting coach' in the Indian team after the top order once again collapsed on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Monday.

The Indian team don't have a designated batting coach but Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar is the one entrusted with sorting out the batter's techniques and working with them in the nets. Ryan ten Doeschate is the other assistant coach under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir while Morne Morkel is the bowling coach and T Dilip the fielding coach.

India were reeling on 48/4 in their first innings on the rain-hit third day with all four batters -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant -- falling caught behind after playing away from the body against the Australian pacers.

Except for the second innings of the first Test in Perth, the Indian batting unit has largely failed to live up to expectations. Jaiswal and Kohli, who both hit a century in Perth, have failed in the other four innings of the series.

Jaiswal stroked 161 in the second innings in Perth but has managed just 28 runs in the other four innings of the series, including two ducks.

Kohli ended his long wait for a century with an unbeaten 100 in Perth, but apart from that his score in the series read 5, 7, 11 and 3 as he continues to fall to loose shots outside the off-stump.

Gill, who missed the Perth Test with injury, failed to capitalise on starts in Adelaide, as he made 31 and 28 and was dismissed for three in the first innings in Brisbane, attempting a loose drive off Mitchell Starc.

Pant has shown intent with his aggressive batting approach but has scored just 97 runs in five innings so far.

Opener K L Rahul has been the only standout player of the series for India with 147 runs in the first two Tests, and continued his form with another good start in the rain-hit Brisbane Test.

'I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters?' Manjrekar asked on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Guha Apologises For Bumrah Remark
Guha Apologises For Bumrah Remark
Head continues to torment India
Head continues to torment India
How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal
How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal
Why was Harmanpreet missing during India's fielding?
Why was Harmanpreet missing during India's fielding?
At 12, Zakir Hussain got Rs 5 for first tabla show
At 12, Zakir Hussain got Rs 5 for first tabla show
Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away
Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away
PIX: Australia's pacers leave India in a mess!
PIX: Australia's pacers leave India in a mess!

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Kohli's Weakness Exposed Again!
Kohli's Weakness Exposed Again!
PIX: India reeling after early wickets on Day 3
PIX: India reeling after early wickets on Day 3

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances