Kohli's Weakness Exposed Again!

Virat Kohli's struggles against Australia's bowlers persisted as he was dismissed for just three runs on Day 3 of the Brisbane Test on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Kohli's departure, caught behind off Josh Hazlewood, left India in a precarious position at 22/3 after 7.3 overs, just before an early lunch was taken due to rain.

This dismissal not only added to the pressure on India's already fragile batting but also highlighted a recurring weakness in Kohli's game.

Hazlewood exploited Kohli's vulnerability, delivering a fuller ball outside off-stump, which the batter edged to the wicket-keeper.

This dismissal, mirroring a recurring theme in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, has sparked renewed debate about Kohli's technical frailties.

Social media erupted with comments pointing out how Australia's bowlers seem to have cracked the formula to dismiss one of India's most reliable batters.

Despite visible efforts to address these issues in the nets, Kohli has been consistently exposed by the Australian pace attack, led by Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood, who have repeatedly targeted this area with pinpoint accuracy, keeping Kohli on the back foot and struggling to find his rhythm at the crease.