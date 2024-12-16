Guha Apologises For Bumrah Remark

IMAGE: Isa Guha expressed regret for her controversial remark. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Isa Guha/Instagram

Former England cricketer Isa Guha has apologised for a controversial comment she made about Jasprit Bumrah.

While discussing Bumrah's importance to the Indian team, Guha referred to him as the 'MVP - Most Valuable Primate', adding, 'He is the one that's going to do all the talking for India and why so much focus was on him in the build-up to this Test match and whether he would be fit. He needs some support though.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling charge with a 6-wicket haul. in Australia's first innings in the Gabba Test. Photograph: BCCI/X

This remark sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many drawing parallels to past racial incidents like 'Monkeygate'.

Guha, who is of Indian origin, quickly acknowledged the sensitivity of her words and expressed remorse.

On Fox Cricket, before the start of play on Day 3, Guha addressed the issue, saying, 'Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others.'

'If you listen to the full transcript, I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly. I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game.'

Guha expressed regret, stating, 'I am deeply sorry for making such a comment about Jasprit Bumrah. I had no intention of hurting anyone's feelings.'

Born to Indian parents in the UK, Guha played 113 international matches for England across all formats of the game.

'I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. And for that, I am deeply sorry. As someone who is also of South Asian heritage, I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn't overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far and I look forward to seeing how it progresses.'

IMAGE: Isa Guha with fellow commentators Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee and Ravi Shastri. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Isa Guha/Instagram

Fellow commentator Ravi Shastri praised Guha for her 'brave' decision to apologise on live television.

'Brave woman, to apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth so as far as I am concerned, game's over. People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human. In the heat of the moment, sometimes when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let's move on,' Shastri said.