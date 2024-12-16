News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » PIX: India reeling after early wickets on Day 3

PIX: India reeling after early wickets on Day 3

Last updated on: December 16, 2024 08:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket on Day 3 of the third Test in Brisbane on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Mitchell Starc picked up two early wickets to leave India in trouble on Day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Monday.

India were struggling on 22/3 in 7.2 overs in reply to Australia's 445 at lunch on the rain-hit third day.

Starc struck in the first over of the innings when Yashasvi Jaiswal flicked a full delivery straight to Mitchell Marsh at short midwicket to be dismissed for four. Shubman Gill played a loose shot, chasing a wide delivery only to be caught by Marsh at gully for one.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with team-mates on Day 3. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's woeful run with the bat continued as he was caught behind for three off Josh Hazlewood before rain prevented any further play in the morning session.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah (6/76) did the heavy lifting as Australia added 40 runs to their overnight score of 405 for seven. Carey played a fine innings of 70 before he was the last wicket to fall.

Resuming on 45, Carey swept a Ravindra Jadeja delivery for a boundary towards fine-leg to race to his half-century off just 53 balls.

Alex Carey

IMAGE: Alex Carey bats. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Mitchell Starc took the attack to Jadeja, heaving the spinner for a six over square leg. For someone who is known for keeping one end tight with his accurate bowling, Jadeja was going at five runs an over, and the seasoned left-arm spinner's profligacy put additional burden on a strained pace attack.

The surface at Gabba offered a bit of turn and bounce but Jadeja was guilty of bowling too straight to the left-handers.

Showing intent to score his runs quickly, Starc hit Bumrah over midwicket for a boundary, but four balls later, the Indian pace spearhead induced a faint edge from the blade of the left-arm fast bowler and it went through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

India's players celebrate

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

It was Bumrah's sixth wicket of the innings, 18th of the series and 50th on Australian shores.

A passing shower interrupted the proceedings for a brief while and once play resumed, Mohammed Siraj bowled Nathan Lyon after he played down the wrong line.

Akas Deep, who bowled well on the second day, was finally rewarded for his toil as he had Carey caught in the deep to end Australian first innings.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Smith-Head give India bad case of 'deja vu'
Smith-Head give India bad case of 'deja vu'
Sara Tendulkar Stuns at the Gabba
Sara Tendulkar Stuns at the Gabba
How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal
How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal
When Zakir Hussain beat BigB to be voted 'sexiest man'
When Zakir Hussain beat BigB to be voted 'sexiest man'
Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away
Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away
I've outdone my expectations: Head
I've outdone my expectations: Head
PIX: Man United rally to script derby win at Etihad
PIX: Man United rally to script derby win at Etihad

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
I've outdone my expectations: Head
I've outdone my expectations: Head
Head continues to torment India
Head continues to torment India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances