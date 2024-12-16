PIX: India reeling after early wickets on Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates a wicket on Day 3 of the third Test in Brisbane on Monday. Photograph: ICC/X

Mitchell Starc picked up two early wickets to leave India in trouble on Day 3 of the third Test between Australia and India in Brisbane on Monday.



India were struggling on 22/3 in 7.2 overs in reply to Australia's 445 at lunch on the rain-hit third day.



Starc struck in the first over of the innings when Yashasvi Jaiswal flicked a full delivery straight to Mitchell Marsh at short midwicket to be dismissed for four. Shubman Gill played a loose shot, chasing a wide delivery only to be caught by Marsh at gully for one.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with team-mates on Day 3. Photograph: BCCI/X

Virat Kohli's woeful run with the bat continued as he was caught behind for three off Josh Hazlewood before rain prevented any further play in the morning session.



Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah (6/76) did the heavy lifting as Australia added 40 runs to their overnight score of 405 for seven. Carey played a fine innings of 70 before he was the last wicket to fall.



Resuming on 45, Carey swept a Ravindra Jadeja delivery for a boundary towards fine-leg to race to his half-century off just 53 balls.

IMAGE: Alex Carey bats. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

Mitchell Starc took the attack to Jadeja, heaving the spinner for a six over square leg. For someone who is known for keeping one end tight with his accurate bowling, Jadeja was going at five runs an over, and the seasoned left-arm spinner's profligacy put additional burden on a strained pace attack.



The surface at Gabba offered a bit of turn and bounce but Jadeja was guilty of bowling too straight to the left-handers.



Showing intent to score his runs quickly, Starc hit Bumrah over midwicket for a boundary, but four balls later, the Indian pace spearhead induced a faint edge from the blade of the left-arm fast bowler and it went through to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Nathan Lyon. Photograph: Cricket.com.au/X

It was Bumrah's sixth wicket of the innings, 18th of the series and 50th on Australian shores.



A passing shower interrupted the proceedings for a brief while and once play resumed, Mohammed Siraj bowled Nathan Lyon after he played down the wrong line.



Akas Deep, who bowled well on the second day, was finally rewarded for his toil as he had Carey caught in the deep to end Australian first innings.