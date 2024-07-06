News
What went wrong for India women in first SA T20...

What went wrong for India women in first SA T20...

Source: PTI
July 06, 2024 08:26 IST
Smriti Mandhana's fighting 47 was not enough to take India across the line in the first T20I against South Africa in Chennai on Thursday.

Photograph: BCCI Womens/X

Dropped catches and batters' lack of intent in the middle overs cost India dear, remarked skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as South Africa secured their first win on their multi-format tour with a 12-run victory in the first women's T20I in Chennai on Friday.

Put in to bat, South Africa rode on Tazmin Brits's career-best 81 to post 189 for 4, their highest T20I total against India.

 

In reply, India could score 177 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Kapp got a reprieve in the 10th over, while skipper Laura Wolvaardt (33) and Marizanne Kapp (57) also made full use of their dropped chances to boost their total.

"We didn't play good cricket overall and dropped too many chances which cost us 20 runs extras," said Harmanpreet, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"While batting, we played too many dots in the middle overs. They bowled well, didn't give us easy.

"The way we started, we thought we should keep going, but couldn't because of dot balls. While bowling, we need to be aware how the batters are batting and should set fields and bowl accordingly," she added.

South Africa had earlier suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the ODI series, followed by a 10-wicket defeat in the one-off Test in the tour spanning close to a month now.

"Much nicer standing here after a win. After a tough three weeks, feels good," said skipper Wolvaardt.

"Started the fight in the Test; this shows the hard work is paying off. Cricket is a funny game; really liked the intent we came with. Looked positive with the bat, had wickets in the shed," she added.

Trailing 0-1, India must win the second T20I on Sunday to keep themselves afloat in the three-match series.

The final T20I is slated on Tuesday.

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

