Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!

Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!

Source: PTI
July 06, 2024 00:19 IST
Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/X

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj received a rockstar welcome upon landing in Hyderabad after the team's thrilling T20 World Cup victory.

The city overflowed with pride as fans thronged the airport to greet their champion.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/X

Speaking to the media, Siraj, still overwhelmed with emotion, confessed the immense joy of being part of a World Cup-winning squad. "Words can't describe this feeling," he said. "It's a moment India has craved for a long time, and to be a part of it is simply phenomenal."

Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/X

The celebration continued as Siraj's car navigated through the city. Fans, lining the streets at Mehdipatnam, erupted in cheers as he waved from the sunroof, acknowledging their adulation.

Source: PTI
