Hyderabad erupts in joy as WC champ Siraj returns!

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj received a rockstar welcome upon landing in Hyderabad after the team's thrilling T20 World Cup victory.
The city overflowed with pride as fans thronged the airport to greet their champion.
Speaking to the media, Siraj, still overwhelmed with emotion, confessed the immense joy of being part of a World Cup-winning squad. "Words can't describe this feeling," he said. "It's a moment India has craved for a long time, and to be a part of it is simply phenomenal."
The celebration continued as Siraj's car navigated through the city. Fans, lining the streets at Mehdipatnam, erupted in cheers as he waved from the sunroof, acknowledging their adulation.