News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Women's T20I: South Africa beat India by 12 runs

Women's T20I: South Africa beat India by 12 runs

Last updated on: July 05, 2024 22:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Team South Africa celebrate the fall of an Indian wicket. Photograph: Proteas Women /X

Having lost the Test and ODI series, South Africa bounced back to defeat India by 12 runs in the first women's T20I to secure their first win of the multi-format tour in Chennai on Friday.
Opener Tazmin Brits (81; 56b) and Marizanne Kapp (57; 33b) struck belligerent fifties as South Africa posted an imposing 189/4 after India opted to bowl.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana (46; 30b) and Shafali Verma (18; 14b) gave India a brisk start before South Africa triggered the collapse.

 

Jemimah Rodrigues raised India's hopes lower down the order with 53 not out from 30 balls, while Harmanpreet Kaur made 35. But South Africa held nerves to restrict them to 177/4.

Earlier, Brits slammed three sixes and 10 fours in her career-best knock of 81. Kapp hit eight fours and one as the duo stitched 96-run partnership from 56 balls.

IMAGE: Team India huddle up before the start of the innings. Photograph: BCCI Womens /X

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt made 33 from 22 balls and Brits raced to 50 runs in 43 balls for the opening wicket before Radha Yadav (2/40) gave India the first breakthrough.

Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of Indian bowling with her 2 for 23.

The second and third T20Is are slated here on Sunday and Tuesday.

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana scored a valiant 47 runs however was unable to see the team through at the end. Photograph: BCCI Womens / X

India had defeated South Africa in the one-off Test before sweeping the ODI series 3-0.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 189/4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 81, Marizanne Kapp 57; Pooja Vastrakar 2/23, Radha Yadav 2/40) bt India 177/4 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53, Smriti Mandhana 47) by 12 runs

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
Maha CM announces bonus of Rs.11 Crore for T20 WC win
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
How Wankhede stadium shaped Virat Kohli's career
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
Inspired by T20 WC win, young India vows more glory
Alcaraz survives thrilling five-setter against Tiafoe
Alcaraz survives thrilling five-setter against Tiafoe
Bihar suspends 15 engineers over bridge collapses
Bihar suspends 15 engineers over bridge collapses
High onion, tomato prices make veg thalis costlier
High onion, tomato prices make veg thalis costlier
'I had to keep my arrogance aside for the team'
'I had to keep my arrogance aside for the team'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai

BCCI: Not possible to host all cup finals in Mumbai

What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators

What Rohit Told Maharashtra Legislators

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances