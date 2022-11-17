Hardik Bats, Bowls, Fields

After the T20 World Cup disappointment, the Indian team got to business straightaway as they prepared for the three match T20I series in Wellington, New Zealand.

The first game is just hours away and the Indian team has upped the tempo in training.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Co got the ground running and indulged in some drills before hitting the nets on Thursday.

Take a look:

IMAGE: The skipper bats. Photographs: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

IMAGE: The skipper fields.

IMAGE: The skipper bowls.

IMAGE: Can pace sensation Umran Malik establish himself as the go to bowler for skippers?

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh will look to get better from here on.

IMAGE: After a forgettable T20 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar would want to show he is still a potent bowling force.

IMAGE: Are Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill going to open the innings on Friday?

IMAGE: V V S Laxman, the coach for the white ball series, is a hard taskmaster.

IMAGE: After a string of injuries, Washington Sundar looks fit.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets. Will we see Kul-Cha in action together?

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav will look to carry his T20 World Cup form and retain his No 1 ranking in the ICC T20 batters category.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will be anxious to prove his mettle.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal looks cheerful as usual.

IMAGE: V V S Laxman and Strength and Conditioning Coach Harsha A I in deep conversation.

IMAGE: Fielding Coach Munish Bali in action during the nets session.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com