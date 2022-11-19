News
Team India welcomed in the traditional Maori way

Team India welcomed in the traditional Maori way

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
November 19, 2022 22:03 IST
A Maori welcoming the Indian team

IMAGE: Team India welcomed in the traditional Maori way. Photograph: BCCI Twitter

The Indian cricket team on Saturday received a traditional Maori welcome on its arrival at Mount Maunganui for the second T20 against New Zealand.

A Maori welcoming ceremony involves speeches, dancing, singing and the hongi in the end.

The series-opener in Wellington was abandoned due to inclement weather and the Indian players are looking for some action in the second game, though the forecast is not too great.

 

The Indian team is expected to face a tough challenge from New Zealand on Sunday.

A lot of senior players, such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, are not part of the touring party.

