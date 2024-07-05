News
Rohit's Mom Melts Hearts

Rohit's Mom Melts Hearts

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 05, 2024 10:57 IST
Rohit Sharma

While Rohit Sharma basked in the glory of India's T20 World Cup win at the Wankhede stadium, his mother Poornima stole hearts like all mothers do with limitless affection.

Having missed a doctor's appointment to witness her son's celebration, she couldn't hold back her emotions on meeting Rohit after a month.

As Rohit made his way to the BCCI president's box to meet his parents, his mother overcome by joy at seeing her son showered him with kisses.

 

Video: Kind Courtesy Sanjana Ganeshan/X

Surrounded by the roar of the crowd and the watchful media, a slightly flustered Rohit, gently nudged her with a playful 'Bas Maa'.

A video of Mrs Sharma showering her son with kisses quickly went viral.

REDIFF CRICKET
