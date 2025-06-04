This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team: Kohli

'My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I'll play for till the time I play the IPL.'

IMAGE: AB de Villiers celebrates with Virat Kohli following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win over Punjab Kings to lift the IPL trophy in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrating win during the final of the Indian Premier League season 18 (IPL 2025) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on the 3rd June 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs in the final of the Twenty20 competition in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Put into bat, Bengaluru posted a modest 190-9 before returning to restrict Punjab to 184-7 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Virat Kohli top scored for his side with 43 but it was their lion-hearted bowling which secured Bengaluru's memorable victory.

Kohli, who has been with the team since inceptin waited 18 seasons to get the monkey off his back.

Kohli was in tears after the win and was seen hugging former RCB teammate and good friend Ab de Villiers in celebration after the win.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the win, an ecstatic Kohli said: 'This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. It's been 18 long years. I've given this time my youth, my prime. I gave it everything I have. I never thought this day would come. Was overcome with emotion as soon as the last ball was bowled.'

Speaking about de Villiers he said: 'What he's (AB) done for this franchise is tremendous. Told him before the game as well -- this one is as much yours and I wanted him to celebrate with us. He still has the most MoM awards for us and he's been retired four years. He deserves to be on the podium with us,' he added.

Kohli is one player who has not changed his franchise since the league took birth in 2008.

'I have stayed loyal to this team, no matter what. Have had moments when I thought otherwise, but I stuck to this team. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore and this is the team I'll play for till the time I play the IPL. Tonight I'll sleep like a baby. I have an opportunity to play this game for not many years. There's an end-date to us. Want to give everything I have before that.

'Thankful to God for giving it in my lap finally. You find different ways to help the team. This management and group is outstanding to be honest. A lot of people questioned us after the auction, but by Day 2 we were happy with what we had. There's a lot that's been spoken about me already, this win is for Bangalore.

'This moment is right up there with the best moments in my career. But it still ranks five levels below Test cricket. If you want to earn respect, take up Test cricket,' he added.