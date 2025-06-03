HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England's players cycle to The Oval for 3rd WI ODI

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 03, 2025 18:27 IST

IMAGE: England's Harry Brook, Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts arrive on bicycles for the third ODI against West Indies at The Oval in London. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The West Indies team arrived late due to heavy road traffic for the final match of their One-Day International series against England at The Oval on Tuesday, forcing a delay to the scheduled start time.

England's players, who had hired Lime Bikes to finish their journey to the ground, were warming up on the outfield when the delay was announced.

"We were on the bus for a while

and then we all decided to get off and get on some lime bikes in. We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we are here now ready to go," said England captain Harry Brook at the toss.

 

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play."

England, who lead the series 2-0 after victories at Edgbaston and Cardiff, won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
