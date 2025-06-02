PIX: Subdued Preity in the house as MI dominate Qualifier 2

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta watches the IPL Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was in the house, cheering on her team during the rain-delayed Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ms Zinta was, however, not her usual bubbly self as she watched her bowlers being taken to the cleaners by MI's Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir.

While the only time she was pumped up was when Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed MI opener Johnny Bairstow, she jumped up from her seat in celebration.

She looked subdued, especially when Dhir went hammer and tongs at the backend of the MI innings.