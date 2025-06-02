HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Subdued Preity in the house as MI dominate Qualifier 2

PIX: Subdued Preity in the house as MI dominate Qualifier 2

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
Share:

June 02, 2025 01:07 IST

Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta watches the IPL Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta watches the IPL Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was in the house, cheering on her team during the rain-delayed Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Ms Zinta was, however, not her usual bubbly self as she watched her bowlers being taken to the cleaners by MI's Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir.

Preity Zinta 

While the only time she was pumped up was when Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed MI opener Johnny Bairstow, she jumped up from her seat in celebration.

Preity Zinta with her husband Gene Goodenough in the VIP box

She looked subdued, especially when Dhir went hammer and tongs at the backend of the MI innings. 

IMAGE: Preity Zinta with her husband Gene Goodenough in the VIP box. Photograph: BCCI
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Qualifier 2 PIX: Tilak, Surya propel MI to 203 for 6
Qualifier 2 PIX: Tilak, Surya propel MI to 203 for 6
India A bowlers struggle as Haines, Mousley hit tons
India A bowlers struggle as Haines, Mousley hit tons
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
American Paul Sets Record At French Open!
American Paul Sets Record At French Open!
'It was as if I was playing Jannik Sinner'
'It was as if I was playing Jannik Sinner'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Is Your Phone Losing WhatsApp Access?

webstory image 2

World Milk Day: Doodh Peeta Hai India

webstory image 3

9 Most Enjoyable Indian Milk Drinks

VIDEOS

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant rainfall1:20

Flood-like situation in Assam's Sribhumi after incessant...

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar3:17

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes holy dip at Har Ki Pauri in...

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit1:03

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD