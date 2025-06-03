HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PIX: Tears of joy for Kohli as RCB finally win IPL

June 03, 2025 23:47 IST

IMAGE: An emotional Virat Kohli in tears after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025 title, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. All Photographs: BCCI

Virat Kohli was overcome with emotions as Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally ended their long wait for the IPL title, after outclassing Punjab Kings by six runs in the final, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.

Kohli struggled to hold back his tears after the end of the match, as he finally laid his hands on the IPL trophy -- ending 18 years of heartbreak.

 

'Never thought this day would come, was overcome with emotion after we won,' he said after the final.

'This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I have given this team my youth, prime and experience. I tried to win it every season, gave it everything I can.'

The 36-year-old has been with RCB since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008, including nine seasons as captain of a franchise that made the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016 but lost every time.

Kohli once again finished as RCB's highest run-getter with 657 runs in 15 matches, hitting eight fifties, to play a vital role in RCB's title triumph.

