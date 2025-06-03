HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
IPL Final PIX: Punjab's bowlers keep RCB in check

IPL Final PIX: Punjab's bowlers keep RCB in check

REDIFF CRICKET
June 03, 2025

Images from the IPL 2025 Final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.

Kyle Jamieson

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Rajat Patidar during the IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Kyle Jamieson picked up two wickets as Punjab Kings' bowlers managed to keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru in check in the IPL 2025 Final, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday.

RCB were unable to break free as they reached 111/3 in 13 overs.

Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli batted steadily to score 35 from 29 balls, with two boundaries as he was restricted to mainly singles for most part of his innings.

Coming back for his second spell, Jamieson dismissed RCB captain Rajat Patidar for 26 from 16 balls, as he caught him plumb leg before wicket with the slower ball, in the 11th over.

Kyle Jamieson

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of RCB opener Phil Salt. Photograph: BCCI

The Kiwi pacer had earlier picked up the wicket of RCB opener Phil Salt for 16 in the second over.

Salt gave RCB a positive start, hitting pacer Arshdeep Singh for a boundary and a six in the first over before he was dismissed by Jamieson, caught by Shreyas Iyer at mid-on.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats. Photograph: BCCI

RCB were restricted to 55 for one in six overs in the Powerplay, managing just five fours and a six.

 

No 3 Mayank Agarwal showed intent as he lofted Arshdeep Singh for a six straight down the ground and then cut Jamieson for a boundary through point.

Mayank Agarwal

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

However, Agarwal didn't last long as he swept Yuzvendra Chahal straight into the hands of deep square leg to fall for 24 from 18 balls in the seventh over. This is the seventh time that Agarwal has fallen to Chahal in 46 balls faced.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer takes the catch to dismiss Phil Salt off the bowling of Kyle Jamieson. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rajat Patidar looked to be aggressive as he lofted Chahal for a six over long-on in the ninth over before he fell to Jamieson.

REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

