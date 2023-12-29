News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What is India's current position in the WTC table?

What is India's current position in the WTC table?

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: December 29, 2023 12:47 IST
India descended to the 6th position in the ICC World Test Championship points table due to a 2-point penalty

Team India

IMAGE: India fell two overs short of the target, resulting in a deduction of two ICC World Test Championship points. Photograph: ICC/X

India has incurred penalties for a slow over-rate in the Centurion Test against South Africa.

In the first Test, captained by Rohit Sharma, India fell two overs short of the target, resulting in a deduction of two ICC World Test Championship points. Additionally, they have been fined 10% of their match fee.

 

Chris Broad, part of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, imposed the sanction based on Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which addresses minimum over-rate offenses.

"India captain Rohit Sharma pled guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," stated ICC in their statement.

According to this article, players face a 5% match fee fine for every over not bowled within the allotted time.

Following the Test loss, India dropped to No. 5 with 16 points and a points percentage of 44.44 from three Tests.

However, the penalty for the slow over-rate further weakened their standing, causing them to slip to No. 6 below Australia, with 14 points and a points percentage of 38.89.

India faced an innings and 32-run defeat in the series-opening Test against South Africa.

REDIFF CRICKET
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

