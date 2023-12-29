1st Test: The Players Who Disappointed

In a devastating Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park, India experienced one of its most humbling overseas defeats in recent memory, succumbing to an innings and 32-run loss in less than three days.

The Indian team lasted only 34.1 overs in the second innings.

The cricketers who disappointed in the first Test:

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma managed only 5 and 0 in his return to Test cricket in South Africa after 5 years. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Rohit Sharma (5, 0)

Rohit's nightmarish run in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa continued as he was bowled for 0 in the third over of the second innings.

Kagiso Rabada -- who has claimed Rohit's wicket 7 times in Tests earlier -- delivered a ripper of a delivery that rattled the woodwork.

The skipper had been dismissed for 5 in the first innings, attempting a pull shot that proved to be his downfall.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (17, 5)

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a collective total of just 27 runs in the first Test. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Jaiswal, celebrating his 22nd birthday, had a forgettable outing in the 1st Test. He fell cheaply for 5, unable to capitalise on a second chance after Aiden Markram dropped a catch.

Jaiswal was dismissed by Nandre Burger's quick bouncer, grazing the edge of his gloves to the wicket-keeper.

Shubman Gill (2, 26)

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is still a work in progress in Test cricket. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Gill's challenges in Test cricket continue with scores of 2 and 26. His average of 28.66 in 10 Test innings in 2023 contrasts sharply with his ODI numbers.

Handed the opportunity at No. 3, Gill lasted only 12 deliveries, falling to debutant Nandre Burger in the first innings. His dismissal, gloving a back-of-the-length delivery down the leg side, highlighted his struggles.

Despite hitting a few fours off Marco Jansen, Gill, considered the brightest young talent globally, showed he is still a work in progress in Test cricket. His misjudgment of a staple full ball led to him being bowled for 26 in the second innings.

Shreyas Iyer (31, 6)

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer struggled with the pacey and bouncy conditions. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Living on the edge, Iyer (31 off 50 balls) encountered a shooter that exposed his defence entirely. Rabada dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 31 in the first innings.

In the second innings, Jansen dismantled Iyer for six as he grappled with the pacey and bouncy conditions, falling victim to a delivery that beat him and rattled his off stump.

Prasidh Krishna (1/93 in 20 overs)

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna struggled with his control on a pitch conducive for seamers. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Krishna was handed his Test debut ahead of Mukesh Kumar despite not having played much first class cricket. He came to South Africa after featuring in a lot of T20 games including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches for Karnataka and the T20I series against Australia.

He took 5/43 for India 'A' against South Africa 'A' which got him the nod for the opening Test, but his inexperience in red ball cricket showed.

He struggled with his control on a pitch conducive for seamers. He either bowled too short or too wide, conceding 93 runs in 20 overs and took just a single wicket.

Shardul Thakur (1/101 in 20 overs)

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur found it challenging to make a significant impact with the ball. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Thakur, predominantly recognised as a bowling all-rounder, faced difficulties in leaving a notable impact with the ball.

He tended to deliver numerous full-length deliveries, offering width, and ended up conceding more than 100 runs in his 20-over spell.

His lone solace came from dismissing Dean Elgar, who gloved a bouncer, resulting in a catch down the leg side after scoring 185.