'We were not good enough': Rohit slams team

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma reacts during the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India skipper Rohit Sharma had no qualms about admitting that his team was simply not good enough to challenge South Africa, putting the blame for the embarrassing innings and 32 run loss in the first Test inside three days on the lack of collective effort.

India put up a shoddy show both with bat and ball as they were bundled out for 131 in 34.1 overs in their second innings after they allowed South Africa to score 408 in 108.4 overs in their first essay. The visitors had scored 245 in the first innings courtesy of K L Rahul's century (101).

"We were not good enough to win. Having been put in to bat, K L (Rahul) batted well to get us that score but then we didn't exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn't show up today with the bat," said Rohit after India suffered their biggest Test defeat in South Africa.



"If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn't do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan.



"Our batters were challenged and we didn't adapt well. This is a boundary-scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn't bat well in both innings, that's why we stand here."



The India skipper struggled to find much positives with the match ending inside three days.



"Not too many positives to finish the game within three days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch," he said.



"Our bowlers, a lot of these guys haven't been here before so I don't want to be too critical.



"Important for us to regroup, we go through these times as sportsmen and we need to be ready for the next Test now."

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is bowled by South Africa pacer Marco Jansen during India's second innings on Day 3. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Playing his last international series, Dean Elgar slammed a magnificent 185 and the opener termed it a 'special' knock and highlighted his partnerships with Tony de Zorzi (28) and Marco Jansen (84).



"Pretty special knock. Sometimes what we want to do hasn't worked out as plans, but happy that it worked today. I think you need to keep things nice and simple, the game is already pretty complex," said the 36-year-old, who was adjudged the Player of the Match.



"Focus on the ball, play nice and straight. Play late and be great. You got to ride the roller when it is in your favour.



"Good partnerships with Tony, and then Jansen showed his talent as well. You need fast bowlers and a spinner potentially to take 20 wickets, that's how we win Test matches."



Proteas pace trio of Nandre Burger (4/33), Kagiso Rabada (2/32) and Marco Jansen (3/36) smothered the visitors with a disciplined attack as India collapsed inside two sessions.



"(Rabada) KG was brilliant, but then Nandre showed why he has been such a shining light for South African cricket," Elgar said.



"You can't win a two-Test series if you don't win the first one, the Indians are difficult to beat.



"We will have a few days out to relax and enjoy this. We were pretty clinical, our fielding wasn't the best and we didn't make it too easy for ourselves at times."