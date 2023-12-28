PICS: Elgar, Jansen swell South Africa's lead

Images from Day 3 in the first Test between South Africa and India, at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Thursday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Marco Jansen and Dean Elgar celebrate a boundary during their 111-run stand for the sixth wicket on Day 3 of the first Test against India at SpuerSport Park, Centurion, on Thursday. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Dean Elgar missed out on a well-deserved maiden double hundred but inflicted enough damage on India in the company of young Marco Jansen to potentially bat the visitors out of the opening Test as South Africa put up 408 in their first innings on the third day, at SuperSport Park, Centurion, on Thursday.

Elgar (185 off 287 balls), whose previous highest Test score is 199, was inching towards his maiden double hundred before a faint tickle to a leg-side bouncer from Shardul Thakur brought about his end.

But that didn't deter the lanky Jansen, not exactly famous for his batting prowess. He easily negotiated a deflated Indian attack that looked out of sorts and bereft of ideas to finish with 84 not out off 147 balls, which included 11 fours and a six, and swell South Africa's total considerably.

The Elgar-Jansen pair added 111 runs for the sixth wicket.

With South Africa leading by 163 runs, it's going to be a Herculean task for India's batters to save the game.

IMAGE: Dean Elgar celebrates completing 150 runs. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The sun is beating down, odd balls are keeping low and survival isn't an option against a quality Proteas attack.

India’s bowlers were even more disappointing on the third morning.

Shardul Thakur (1/101 in 19 overs) and Prasidh Krishna (1/93 in 19 overs) sprayed it all over the place, only to be mercilessly punished by former Proteas skipper Elgar and lanky left-arm seamer Jansen.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates with his India teammates after dismissing Dean Elgar. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The pair drove, pulled, cut at their own will and neither the old ball nor the semi-new ball could bring about any change in fortune for the visiting team bowlers.

Jasprit Bumrah (4/69 in 26.4 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/91 in 24 overs) once again were unlucky as they repeatedly beat the bat of Elgar and Jansen but didn't have the rub of the green going their way.

IMAGE: Marco Jansen watches the ball well as he defends. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

However, Prasidh and Thakur were not only below-par but also missed both line and length. Prasidh was inducted into the squad to hit the deck and generate extra pace off the surface but he missed the trick by consistently bowling length balls. Even someone like Gerald Coetzee dispatched him into the stands.

On a track that demanded that the bowlers bend their backs, Thakur literally floated the deliveries, which were hit all around the park. When he started using the short ball tactic, Jansen hooked him for good as he didn't have enough pace to hurry the batter.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma shines the ball as he speaks with Jasprit Bumrah Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

The only bowler who came out with his reputation intact was Ravichandran Ashwin, who for most part came from an angular run-up but ended with figures of 1/41 in 19 overs.

Even his effort wasn't enough, as the Prasidh-Shardul duo, having already conceded nearly 200 runs (193 in 38 overs) cumulatively in less than 40 overs, severely dented their team's chances of redemption.