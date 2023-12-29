News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'India Has To Wake Up!'

'India Has To Wake Up!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 29, 2023 09:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'They perhaps hoped to get an early wicket, but once they didn't get that, they went into a shell.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: 'Throughout the Test, only a few batters, namely Elgar, Jansen, Bedingham, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul truly seemed at ease with the bat,' says Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

India, troubled by pace and grappling with unexpected bounce, suffered a resounding innings and 32-run defeat against a superior South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

The match concluded in just three days, exposing India's ill-preparedness against their formidable opponents.

Sachin Tendulkar commended South Africa for their impressive showing and acknowledged the unexpected prowess of their pace attack, which surpassed expectations in the second innings despite the pitch favouring batters as the match progressed.

'From whatever I watched, India's shot selection left much to be desired. Throughout the Test, only a few batters, namely (Dean) Elgar, (Marco) Jansen, (David) Bedingham, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul truly seemed at ease with the bat, navigating the conditions with technique and poise,' Tendulkar remarked.

 

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Much was expected of Shubham Gill, playing at the No.3 position that Rahul Dravid and Cheteshwar Pujara made their own, but... Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Sunil Gavaskar specifically noted the Indian team's uninspiring body language and overall lethargy, emphasising the urgent need for them to step up.

Gavaskar, providing commentary during the match, observed, 'India has to wake up. They have been listless. Some of the efforts we've seen, some of the body language is very, very listless. Yes, Bumrah bowled a good spell, but that was not backed up.'

'They perhaps hoped to get an early wicket, but once they didn't get that, they went into a shell. There was not much clapping. There was nothing to encourage the bowlers. The boundaries were flowing, and that is where you could see the body language was really down,' Gavaskar remarked during the innings break show on Star Sports.

'There was no energy. This was supposed to be a crucial morning session. They really should have shown more energy.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'We were not good enough': Rohit slams team
'We were not good enough': Rohit slams team
PIX: Dominant SA rout India by an inns and 32 runs!
PIX: Dominant SA rout India by an inns and 32 runs!
PIX: Batters flop as India mauled by SA in 1st Test
PIX: Batters flop as India mauled by SA in 1st Test
Rakul, Kriti, Ananya's Desi Style Tips For 2024
Rakul, Kriti, Ananya's Desi Style Tips For 2024
Govt denies targeting Apple after hack warnings
Govt denies targeting Apple after hack warnings
How Should You Invest In A Bull Market?
How Should You Invest In A Bull Market?
India's Top Social Media Influencers
India's Top Social Media Influencers

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

How Indian Team Collapsed On Day 3

How Indian Team Collapsed On Day 3

1st Test: The Players Who Disappointed

1st Test: The Players Who Disappointed

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances