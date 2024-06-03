What Is Dhoni Doing In Italy?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Sakshi Dhoni took us on a mini European tour on Monday.

Sakshi shared a collection of photographs from their weekend trip, including glimpses of the stunning Italian city of Palermo.

One picture captured a heartwarming moment between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva enjoying a meal together, while another showcased a breathtaking sunset over the sea.

These snippets hint that the Dhonis were part of the guests attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding celebrations on a luxurious cruise ship traversing Italy and France.

Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot on July 12th in Mumbai.