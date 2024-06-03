News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Is Dhoni Doing In Italy?

What Is Dhoni Doing In Italy?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 03, 2024 19:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram
 

Sakshi Dhoni took us on a mini European tour on Monday.

Sakshi shared a collection of photographs from their weekend trip, including glimpses of the stunning Italian city of Palermo.

One picture captured a heartwarming moment between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva enjoying a meal together, while another showcased a breathtaking sunset over the sea.

These snippets hint that the Dhonis were part of the guests attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded pre-wedding celebrations on a luxurious cruise ship traversing Italy and France.

Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot on July 12th in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranbir Gets Sweet Kiss From Raha
Ranbir Gets Sweet Kiss From Raha
Bumrah Jr Wears Daddy's India Cap!
Bumrah Jr Wears Daddy's India Cap!
SEE: Rishabh Pant, SKY Turn Golfers
SEE: Rishabh Pant, SKY Turn Golfers
Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in J-K
Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in J-K
Why Cong Did A U-Turn On Exit Poll TV Debates Boycott
Why Cong Did A U-Turn On Exit Poll TV Debates Boycott
Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners
Record prize purse for T20 World Cup winners
Exit poll rally: Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr
Exit poll rally: Investors richer by Rs 13.78 lakh cr

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhani's Italian Vacay

Ananya, Shanaya, Suhani's Italian Vacay

Sara's Roman Holiday

Sara's Roman Holiday

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances