Rishabh Pant, SKY Turn Golfers

Rishabh Pant, SKY Turn Golfers

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 03, 2024 13:14 IST
Rishabh Pant

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/X.com
 

Team India is waiting for their T20 World Cup opener against Ireland on Wednesday, but Rishabh Pant isn't letting the downtime go to waste!

In a hilarious social media video, the wicket-keeper-batter is seen playing a unique game of golf with team-mate Suryakumar Yadav -- using a cricket bat and a paper bag as a hole, all within the confines of their team hotel hallway!

 

Pant's booming celebration after draining the 'putt' with his bat perfectly encapsulates is infectious energy.

This comes a day after India's warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York, where Pant (53 off 32 balls) and SKY (31 off 18 balls) impressed with their batting.

REDIFF CRICKET
