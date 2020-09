September 17, 2020 17:58 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Is Arjun Tendulkar joining the Mumbai Indians?

The left-arm pacer has made a mark in Under-19 and other age group cricket.

IMAGE: Arjun, right, with Mumbai Indians players. Photograph: Rahul Chahar/Instagram

MI leggie Rahul Chahar shared a picture of Arjun in the swimming pool with MI pacers Trent Boult and James Pattinson.

That image led to speculation that the 20 year old had joined the four-time IPL-winning franchise. His daddy is, of course, MI's mentor.

That decision will have to wait for the next IPL players auction.

For now, Arjun is bowling to MI batsmen in the nets.