IPL 2020: Watch out for these bowlers!

September 17, 2020 12:26 IST

While T20 cricket is generally regarded as a batsmen-dominated game, the bowlers certainly have a major role to play.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Lasith Malinga are huge fan favourites in the IPL.

Which other bowlers can step up and hog the limelight this season other than the stars mentioned above?

Harish Kotian picks 5 exciting bowlers to watch out for in IPL 2020.

Pat Cummins

Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank to snap the Australian pacer at the IPL Players Auction in December 2019.

Having been bought for a massive Rs 15.5 crore, Cummins will lead the KKR attack.

One of the most improved bowlers in world cricket in the last couple of years, Cummins will want to make a mark in the world's leading T20 cricket tournament.

Deepak Chahar

After getting the better of COVID-19, a fully charged-up Chahar will be lining up the opposition batsmen in IPL 2020.

Chahar made an instant impact for CSK in 2018 when he took 10 wickets in 12 games, but he reached new heights last season.

The pacer, renowned for his ability to swing the new ball, claimed 22 wickets in 17 games at a strike rate of 17.

Chahar also made his name at the international level, picking up 6/7, including a hat-trick against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019 -- the best figures by any bowler in this format.

He has worked on his death bowling skills and will be the key bowler for CSK Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Trent Boult

Boult could prove a very smart buy for the Mumbai Indians.

The left-arm bowler is a wily customer, especially in limited overs cricket, and could combine with Jasprit Bumrah, fellow Kiwi Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya to form a lethal pace attack in IPL 2020.

Who can forget Boult's brilliant spell in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against India when he claimed Virat Kohli?

Boult hasn't enjoyed a consistent run in the IPL despite being part of it since 2015, except for 2018 when he claimed 18 wickets in 14 games for the Delhi Daredevils.

Jaydev Unadkat

Unadkat enjoyed a dream season in domestic cricket, guiding Saurashtra to its maiden Ranji Trophy title.

The left-arm pacer picked up 67 wickets and will aim to continue his dream run in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals.

He hasn't fared to expectations in the last two IPL seasons, but the seasoned Unadkat could be a handful on the slow pitches in UAE.

Unadkat's ability to move the new ball and his mastery over the slow ball could make him a key member of the Royals bowling attack.

Overall, Unadkat has 77 wickets in 73 IPL games, at a strike rate of 19 with two five-wicket hauls.

Shreyas Gopal

This could be the IPL season when the leg-spinner makes his breakthrough.

Gopal has been one consistent performer for Karnataka in domestic cricket and has done well for Rajasthan Royals in the last two IPLs.

Last year, Gopal achieved the impossible when he picked up the legendary duo of Virat Kohli and A B de Villiers off successive deliveries when he took a hat-trick against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game in Bengaluru, which was eventually washed out.

Last season he had 20 wickets from 14 games at an average of 14. Another strong show this year could put Gopal in the reckoning for the national team.

Photographs: BCCI