Gavaskar's plea: 'End fighting, live in peace!'

Gavaskar's plea: 'End fighting, live in peace!'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 25, 2025 00:19 IST

'For the last 78 years, not one millimetre of land has exchanged hands, is it? So for the next 78,000 years, nothing is going change. So why don't we live in peace instead, and make our country strong?'

Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Commentator Sunil Gavaskar wears black armband to pay tribute to the victims of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack . Photograph: BCCI

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar expressed solidarity with the families of those killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and questioned its perpetrators and their backers what they had achieved with such acts of violence.

Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on Tuesday in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

"I send my condolences to all the families who have lost their loved and dear ones. It has affected all of us Indians...," Gavaskar said on Star Sports before the start of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challenger Bengaluru in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"I just wanna ask a question to all the perpetrators, and all those who backed them (the terrorists), their handlers - What has all this fighting achieved?

"For the last 78 years, not one millimetre of land has exchanged hands, is it? So for the next 78,000 years, nothing is going change. So why don't we live in peace instead, and make our country strong? So that is my appeal."

On Wednesday, the BCCI issued a statement to condemn the "ghastly and cowardly" attack.

 

As a mark of respect, players of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad wore black armbands during their IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. A minute's silence was also observed before the game to mourn the victims.

India had suspended bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and recently declined to tour the neighbouring country for the Champions Trophy. The decision prompted the ICC to consider a neutral venue, with Dubai hosting the India matches.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
