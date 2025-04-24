'Pakistan PM sheltering and nurturing terrorists': Ex-spinner Kaneria

IMAGE: Danish Kaneria, only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a strong message against the attack. Photograph: Danish Kaneria/X

Former spinner Danish Kaneria has accused Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of "sheltering and nurturing terrorists" and praised Indian PM Narendra Modi for delivering a rare speech in English to drive home a strong message against terrorism.



The 44-year-old UK-based Kaneria said that Sharif has maintained a stoic silence on the attack, which is indicative of Pakistan's role.



Sharif may not have personally commented on the gruesome incident but the Pakistan Foreign Office has expressed concern over the loss of life.



"If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn't Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet? Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth - you're sheltering and nurturing

terrorists. Shame on you," Kaneria, who was banned for alleged spot-fixing in English county cricket, posted on X.Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam on Tuesday in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for it.In another post, Kaneria, only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering a strong message against the attack on Thursday.In a speech delivered in English, which is rare for Modi, he vowed to "identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers." He also said that India will pursue the attackers "to the ends of the earth" and the country's spirit will never be broken by terrorism.

"I commend Prime Minister @narendramodi for choosing to speak in English during the rally, ensuring that the world hears his warning loud and clear. Hopefully, just like in Gaza, this marks the beginning of the end for terrorism in South Asia," Kaneria posted.