'No Cricket With Pakistan Ever'

IMAGE: India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for a short limited-overs series. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives in the Pahalgam terror attack, the BCCI has drawn a firm line—there will be no bilateral cricket with Pakistan, now or in the future, says vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

In a strong statement made to Sports Tak, Shukla said the BCCI remains aligned with the Indian government’s stance on bilateral ties with Pakistan. He emphasised that there will be no change in policy despite both countries occasionally meeting in global ICC tournaments.

“We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it,” Shukla said.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for a short limited-overs series. The last time India visited Pakistan for cricket was in 2008. Since then, the arch-rivals have only faced each other in ICC or ACC events, such as the ODI World Cup 2023, where Pakistan visited India.

For the 2025 Champions Trophy, India had refused to travel to Pakistan, and all their matches — including the clash against Pakistan and the final — were played in Dubai.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also strongly condemned the Pahalgam attack, offering his condolences to the victims and their families.

“The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy,” Saikia said.

The BCCI’s stance reaffirms that while cricket continues to be a bridge in global events, bilateral ties between the two nations remain frozen amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.