Home  » Cricket » Gambhir gets death threat mail after Kashmir attack

Gambhir gets death threat mail after Kashmir attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Last updated on: April 24, 2025 10:21 IST

Indian cricket team's head coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has found himself at the centre of a security scare after he reportedly received threatening emails, a police source said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir has reportedly received a death threat. Photograph: BCCI

The source said that Gambhir received two threat mails, a complaint regarding which was received at the Rajinder Nagar police station.

"We have launched an investigation into the matter," the source. said.

 

The threats were reportedly received on April 22 -- the same day terrorists gunned down 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir's Pahalgam -- via a suspicious Gmail account.

This isn't the first time Gambhir has been threatened. In 2022, he received similar threats, prompting the authorities to tighten his security measures.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
