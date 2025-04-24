Pahalgam attack: The last goodbye

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, died in the Baisaran meadow bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
The families of the victims bid an emotional farewell to their loved ones.
Aayushi Harpalani Udhwani, wife of Niraj Udhwani, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, is consoled by relatives during her husband's funeral at a cremation ground in Jaipur. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
The bier with the body of Niraj Udhwani is carried away to the crematorium in Jaipur. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
Indian Navy personnel carry the coffin of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, outside his residence in Karnal, Haryana. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Himanshi, wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, embraces his coffin in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo
A banner with a photo of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters
Rucha Atul Mone performs the last rites of her father Atul Mone at a cremation ground in Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters
People pay their last respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo
The body of Hemant Joshi is carried out of an ambulance at his residence in Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra. Photograph: Reuters
Family members of Sanjay Lele mourn his death in Dombivli. Photograph: Reuters
Grieving family members of Sanjay Lele at his funeral. Photograph: Reuters
People pay their last respects. Photograph: ANI Photo
Relatives break down as Yatish Parmar's body is brought to his home in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
The mortal remains of Yatish Parmar is consigned to the flames. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
The grieving kin of Yatish Parmar. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters