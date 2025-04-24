Pahalgam attack: The last goodbye

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, died in the Baisaran meadow bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The families of the victims bid an emotional farewell to their loved ones.

Aayushi Harpalani Udhwani, wife of Niraj Udhwani, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, is consoled by relatives during her husband's funeral at a cremation ground in Jaipur. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The bier with the body of Niraj Udhwani is carried away to the crematorium in Jaipur. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Indian Navy personnel carry the coffin of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, outside his residence in Karnal, Haryana. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Himanshi, wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, embraces his coffin in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

A banner with a photo of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

Rucha Atul Mone performs the last rites of her father Atul Mone at a cremation ground in Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra. Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

People pay their last respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The body of Hemant Joshi is carried out of an ambulance at his residence in Dombivli, Thane district, Maharashtra. Photograph: Reuters

Family members of Sanjay Lele mourn his death in Dombivli. Photograph: Reuters

Grieving family members of Sanjay Lele at his funeral. Photograph: Reuters

People pay their last respects. Photograph: ANI Photo

Relatives break down as Yatish Parmar's body is brought to his home in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The mortal remains of Yatish Parmar is consigned to the flames. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters