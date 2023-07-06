News
What Does Kohli Mean, Folks?

What Does Kohli Mean, Folks?

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 06, 2023 09:47 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI
 

Virat Kohli is gearing up to begin the next cycle of his cricketing journey with a series against the West Indies.

Ahead of the first Test in Dominica, Kohli shared two motivational stories on Instagram, leaving fans intrigued about their meaning.

Virat Kohli

In his first Instagram story, Kohli shared a quote from Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh, which reads, 'We are all leaves of one tree. We are all waves of one sea.'

In his second Instagram story, Kohli posted another quote, this time from Indian philosopher J Krishnamurti's book, Freedom from the Known.

Krishnamurti's quote states, 'If you do not compare yourself with another, you will not be what you are. Through comparison, you hope to evolve, to grow, to become more intelligent, more beautiful. But will you?

'The fact is what you are, and by comparing, you are fragmenting the fact which is a waste of energy. To see what you actually are without any comparison gives you tremendous energy to look.'

Virat Kohli

It is not the first time Kohli has bewildered his followers with such >strong>posts.

Since India's loss in the WTC final against Australia, Kohli has consistently shared cryptic updates, keeping his fans guessing and speculating about their underlying messages.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

