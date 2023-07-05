News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Agarkar Has Lunch With Sachin, Yuvi

Agarkar Has Lunch With Sachin, Yuvi

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 05, 2023 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ajit Agarkar, Dr Anjali Tendulkar, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, Fatima Agarkar, Priyanka Kaul and Hazel Keech. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram
 

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar, who was appointed chairman of the selection committee on Thursday, had lunch in London the other day.

Joining the cricketers at the meal was Covid warrior and surgeon Dr Muffazal Lakdawala (was he at medical college the same time as Dr Anjali Tendulkar?), his wife Priyanka Kaul and Ajit and Yuvi's wives, educationist Fatima Agarkar (who is also Muffazal's cousin) and Hazel Keech.

'Two things that keep us close are friendship and food. Met this bunch for an awesome lunch,' Sachin captioned the picture.

Brian Lara couldn't help but chime in, 'It was just a hi and a bye for me, boys! You're lucky! Enjoy your golfing buddies!'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Know About These Sachin Records?
Know About These Sachin Records?
Tendulkar's fav teammate: Sachin@50 reveals his pick
Tendulkar's fav teammate: Sachin@50 reveals his pick
What's Sachin Tendulkar doing in a village?
What's Sachin Tendulkar doing in a village?
Schools reopen in Manipur after more than 2 months
Schools reopen in Manipur after more than 2 months
Large part of Mumbai road caves in, vehicles trapped
Large part of Mumbai road caves in, vehicles trapped
Over 4,900 fake GST registrations revoked since May 16
Over 4,900 fake GST registrations revoked since May 16
NYT hails India's space programme as rival to China
NYT hails India's space programme as rival to China

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Look Who Bopanna Bumped Into In London!

Look Who Bopanna Bumped Into In London!

Where In The World Is Sachin?

Where In The World Is Sachin?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances