Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli keeps intriguing us with his recent social media posts.

On Wednesday, the 34 year old posted yet another philosophical quote, sparking curiosity among fans.

This trend began during the World Test Championship Final.

In his latest post, Kohli wrote, 'The mind lives in doubt. The heart lives in trust. Trust is the bridge that leads to freedom from the ego-mind...'

The cryptic nature of his posts leaves wondering about what Virat means.