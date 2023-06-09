News
Kohli Hits Back At Haters

Kohli Hits Back At Haters

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 09, 2023 16:00 IST
Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/Twitter

Virat Kohli took to social media to address the trolls who dissed him after his dismissal in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Kohli's reponse came via a cryptic Instagram Story and urged individuals to develop the ability to be disliked in order to free themselves from the influence of others' opinions.

Kohli's dismissal on Day 2, caught by Steve Smith off Mitchell Starc's unplayable delivery, provoked unnecessary negativity from a section on social media.

The criticism intensified when a picture of Kohli having a meal in the dressing room after his dismissal went viral.

One social media user sarcastically wrote, 'Virat Kohli is literally all of us. No matter what life throws at you, how hard it gets, food always makes you forget about everything.'

 

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

