Ashwin: What's This Spirit Of Cricket?

IMAGE: Alex Carey and Pat Cummins celebrate Jonny Bairstow's controversial stumping. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

'Whenever there is a run-out at the non-striker's end or a Carey-Bairstow incident, there is a new name that has arrived -- 'Spirit of cricket'. I don't get it,' Ravichandran Ashwin said, referring to Sunday's incident when Australian Wicket-keeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps when Jonny Bairstow, who ducked a slow bouncer from Cameron Green and assumed the ball was 'dead', strolled out of his crease.

'A debate regarding the Bairstow dismissal is that since it was the last ball of the over, it seems he left that delivery and came to the non-striker end to have a chat. Take a look at the replay again,' Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

'Alex Carey didn't wait for a second to hit the stumps. He knew Bairstow will leave the crease and that's why he threw at the stumps immediately. Bairstow didn't take a single look behind and started leaving his crease,' Ashwin added.

'It's the most basic stuff, guys. Follow the ball and then leave the crease. Even now in Ranji Trophy and international cricket, the batsman will always look at the 'keeper and slip fielder, ask their permission and only then leave the crease.

'That's because the 'keeper and the slip cordon can still do it (throw the ball at the stumps). That is absolutely allowed within the rules of the game.

'Since the game was in the balance, I can understand the crowd going on with it. Other than that, I don't think there is anything wrong with what Carey did. He correctly utilised seeing the pattern of what Bairstow usually does.'

In an IPL 2019 game, Ashwin, then playing for the Punjab Kings, sparked off a furore when he 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler.

Ironically, Ashwin and Buttler now play for the same IPL team -- the Rajasthan Royals.