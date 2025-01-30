HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What Are Dravid, Sanga Showing Us?

What Are Dravid, Sanga Showing Us?

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
January 30, 2025 06:35 IST

Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara unveil Rajasthan Royals' jersey for IPL 2025

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sangakkara unveil Rajasthan Royals' jersey for IPL 2025. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X
 

Rajasthan Royals, on Wednesday, unveiled their jersey for the coming 2025 Indian Premier League season.

Designed by talented students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Jodhpur, the design of the jersey draws inspiration from the intricate motifs found inside the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower) at Chittorgarh.

The jersey's design reflects this legacy, blending traditional elements with a contemporary aesthetic to create a striking representation of pride and heritage.

Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara and Head Coach Rahul Dravid unveiled the jersey on the franchise's X handle.

'Royals fam, your Pink of 2025 is in safe hands,' the caption read.

Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural IPL season in 2008, reached the IPL 2024 playoffs, losing Qualifier Two by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 36 runs.

REDIFF CRICKET
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

