'Kohli's presence has added life to Delhi dressing room'

IMAGE: Delhi Ranji Trophy captain Ayush Badoni. Photograph: ANI/X

Delhi Captain Ayush Badoni fielded some tough questions from the media ahead of the Ranji Trophy match against Railways, starting Thursday.

When asked if he was nervous about aptaining Kohli, Badoni said: 'No, nothing like that (prepared to tell Virat where to field?). I have played against him in the past. I have experienced that pressure. Playing with him will be a lot of fun.'

Badoni had led Rishabh Pant in the last Ranji match.

'I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Their presence itself is huge. They motivate players in the dressing room, and we get to learn a lot from them,' Badoni added.

'I have a very good bond with Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. I have played alongside Pant for a long time. Kohli has brought a lot of fun to the dressing room,' he further said.

He also told ANI in an interview on Wednesday: 'All team members are excited and motivated by his presence in the squad. His mere presence brings life to the dressing room.'