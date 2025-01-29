HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
England Test Series Vital For Gambhir

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 29, 2025 15:14 IST

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir was named India's head coach in August 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

The Indian cricket team coach's role attracts constant and intense scrutiny from fans and pundits.

And Gautam Gambhir, following back-to-back Test series debacles at home and in Australia, knows he is being watched like a hawk.

Since Gambhir took charge, India lost an ODI series in Sri Lanka, then lost a Test series against New Zealand at home and finally, were beaten 3-1 by Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Following the string of failures, reports are floating around that Gambhir's contract may be reviewed following the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Retired cricketer Aakash Chopra was asked on his YouTube channel: 'If India doesn't do well in the 2025 Champions Trophy, will Gautam Gambhir be sacked?.'

To this Chopra replied: 'This time it's not a normal Champions Trophy. The 2013 Champions Trophy was also not normal because it marked the beginning of a new era.

'This time, it's the back-end of a transition. Some players are being closely scrutinised, even their Ranji scores are being monitored!'

'I really hope this Indian team does well in the Champions Trophy because if they don't do well you will see churning in Indian cricket.

'Will the axe fall on Gautam Gambhir? Well, I feel one more England tour. I don't think the BCCI will act until then. By the time the England tour ends, it will be a year since he took over the reins.

'You were supposed to ensure transition within a year. So how you did there? Which players did you prepare, and whether the team's performances have improved, then a review may be done for him.

'At least one year on the job is absolutely important to review someone's performance. You need 12 months. So I feel not the Champions Trophy, but the England tour. That might just be a critical barometer or parameter, based on which Gautam Gambhir's performance might be reviewed.

'It won't be a bad thing. You review the performances of batters and bowlers, so do it for the coach as well.'

REDIFF CRICKET
