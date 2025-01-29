HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » New Punjab Kings pick finds comfort in Shreyas' presence

New Punjab Kings pick finds comfort in Shreyas' presence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2025 16:32 IST

x

Suryansh Shedge and Shreyas Iyer after Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on December 15, 2024

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge and Shreyas Iyer after Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on December 15, 2024. Photograph: X

Young Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, who was picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL mega auction, is eager to carry forward his chemistry with skipper Shreyas Iyer as he gears up for his maiden IPL season.

The 22-year-old has already shown his finishing skills in domestic cricket, playing a crucial role in Mumbai's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy triumph under Iyer's captaincy.

In the final, he smashed an unbeaten 36 off just 15 balls and also contributed with the ball, taking 1/32, earning the Player of the Match award in their five-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh.

 

Shedge, who made his senior Mumbai debut this season, believes Iyer's presence will help him settle in quickly at Punjab Kings.

"If you track the record of Punjab Kings over the past few years, they always invest in new talent, and they scout the domestic circuit closely," he stated in a release.

"I am really excited to be a part of the franchise. Shreyas bhaiya being the Captain makes it easier because he is a familiar face."

He is particularly excited about working under legendary Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting.

"Ricky Ponting is a legend. He is beyond words. After retirement, he gave back to cricket and has been constantly involved with the community.

"He has been a part of IPL for many years -- so he knows ins and outs. Aussies are known for their fearless attitude and that's what he personifies. We are hopeful that under his guidance, we will lift the trophy this year,"

Suryansh Shedge turned a year older on January 29 

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge turned a year older on January 29. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Shedge will also reunite with his Mumbai teammate Musheer Khan at Punjab Kings as both were picked by their base price of Rs 30 lakh.

On the second day of the IPL mega auction, the all-rounder was on a bus to the team hotel after a training session when he began streaming the auctions on his phone.

"I saw Musheer Khan's name and knew I would be coming up shortly. Punjab Kings bought him, so I was really excited," he said.

"I was just about to call him, but my name appeared, so I stopped. Punjab Kings raised the paddle, and we all celebrated on the bus. The first call I received was from Musheer, as we both will play for the same team."

After a call with his parents, Shedge was congratulated by his Mumbai teammates, including Iyer, at the dining table, and he was dubbed 'Punjab da Munda' by his Mumbai teammates.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games
India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games
I-League: Dias puts breaks on Dempo's winless run
I-League: Dias puts breaks on Dempo's winless run
Varma, Chakravarthy climb in ICC T20I Rankings
Varma, Chakravarthy climb in ICC T20I Rankings
England Test Series Vital For Gambhir
England Test Series Vital For Gambhir
How England battled to live another day
How England battled to live another day

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

webstory image 3

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

VIDEOS

Majestic aerial view of Triveni Sangam as devotees take Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya1:25

Majestic aerial view of Triveni Sangam as devotees take...

Junaid-Khushi spotted on the sets of Indian Idol promoting 'Loveyapa'1:02

Junaid-Khushi spotted on the sets of Indian Idol...

'Tragedy at Mahakumbh extremely saddening': PM Modi0:11

'Tragedy at Mahakumbh extremely saddening': PM Modi

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD