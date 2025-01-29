Super Smith reaches more than one landmark in Galle!

IMAGE: Australia's stand-in skipper Steve Smith scored his 35th Test ton on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Wednesday. Photograph: ScreengrabX

Australia's modern-day batting star Steve Smith had a record-breaking day in Galle on Wednesday.

After completing the long-awaited single to complete 10,000 Test runs, in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, Smith completed another milestone on the day,

The 35-year-old moved past cricketing icons Sunil Gavaskar, Younis Khan, Brian Lara and Mahela Jayawardene in the tally of most Test hundreds by a player.

Smith was stranded on 9,999 runs in Sydney after being dismissed by Prasidh Krishna during the 5th Test, but he finally got the magic number on Day 1 of the opening Test.

By reaching milestone in his 115th Test, the 35-year-old Australian is now the joint-second-fastest, along with Sri Lanka great Kumar Sangakkara to reach the landmark.

West Indies legend Brian Lara is fastest to 10K runs, getting there in 111 Tests.

Moments after reaching his 10,000th Test run, he sent the ball back to Prabath Jayasuriya, who couldn't latch on to the return catch.

After seeing a lifeline fall his way, Smith never looked back and went on to complete his 35th Test ton.

With another Test century to his name, Smith went past Gavaskar, Younis, Lara and Jayawardene, who all ended their careers with 34 Test hundreds.

Smith is the seventh batter for most Test tons and among Australians, is only behind former captain Ricky Ponting, who struck 41 tons in his glorious career.

Stand-in skipper Smith, went unbeaten at 104* in 188 balls, laced with a whopping 10 fours and a sole six, amd was involved in a 195-run partnership with Usman Khawaja (147* in 210 balls, with 10 fours and a six).

In 115 Tests, Smith now has 10,103 runs at an average of 56.44, including 35 centuries and 41 fifties, with the best score of 239.

He is the fourth Australian after Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174) and Steve Waugh (10,927), and 15th overall. to reach the 10,000-run mark in Tests.