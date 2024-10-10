What A Catch, Hardik!

Hardik Pandya once again showcased his exceptional athleticism and fielding prowess in India's second T20I against Bangladesh in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

In a thrilling moment that will be remembered for a long time, the all-rounder's incredible athleticism was on display as he sprinted 25 metres from deep midwicket to dismiss Rishad Hossain.

During Varun Chakravarty's over, Rishad attempted to hit a boundary. However, Pandya's lightning fast reflexes and agility allowed him to cover the ground with incredible speed, diving horizontally to complete a stunning catch.

What made the catch even more remarkable was Pandya's mid-air adjustment to avoid touching the boundary ropes, ensuring the catch was legitimate.

The crowd erupted in cheers, and the commentators were left in awe of Pandya's incredible athleticism. The catch quickly went viral on social media, becoming a highlight of the series.

Pandya's contributions to the match extended beyond his fielding. He also played a crucial role with the bat, scoring a quickfire 32 runs from just 19 balls. His innings helped India build a strong total of 221/9, setting the stage for a comfortable victory.

Check out Hardik's stunning catch: