2nd T20 PIX: Nitish, Rinku power India to huge total

Images from the second T20 International between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy hit seven sixes in his smashing knock of 74 from 34 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The promising Nitish Kumar Reddy played the most attractive innings of his nascent career while Rinku Singh too sizzled with a blistering fifty as India posted a huge 221/9 in the second T20 International against Bangladesh in Delhi on Wednesday.



Reddy smashed a brilliant 74 off 34 balls, while Rinku hammered 53 off 29 balls the two youngers put up a crucial 108-run stand for the fourth wicket to pull India out of a precarious position.



Put into bat, the Indian top-order was outfoxed by the pace trio of Tanzim Hasan, Mustafizur Rehman and Taskin Ahmed.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Bangladesh started the inning with some spin in the form of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Sanju Samson punished the off-spinner with back-to-back boundaries to plunder 15 runs from the first over.

But Samson bungled up his start, getting out to Taskin.



After only two runs in the second over, Abhishek Sharma slammed back-to-back boundaries and looked to slog Tanzim Hasan but the 147kmph delivery induced an inside edge, which resulted in his off-stump cartwheeling.



Shanto introduced Mustafizur into the attack in the sixth over and the experienced campaigner started off with slower deliveries, with the third one paying dividends as Suryakumar Yadav chipped a cutter straight into the hands off Shanto as India lost their third wicket in the Powerplay.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his maiden half-century in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

But Reddy blasted the Bangladesh attack to hit seven maximums and four boundaries in only 34 balls. Playing only his second T20I, he brought up his maiden fifty in 27 balls by knocking the ball toward long-on.



At the other end Rinku, who hit five boundaries and three maximums, also showcased his big-hitting prowess as he smashed the first six of the match off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the eighth over.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh during their fourth wicket partnership of 108 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Reddy too took a liking to Rishad, pummelling three maximums in the 10th over to take India past 100.



The 21-year-old was eventually sent back by Mustafizur, who bowled a slower ball once again, but not before receiving a standing ovation.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya bats. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya also hit a few big sixes at the end, for a quickfire 32 from 19 balls.



Bangladesh staged a mini comeback at the end, with leg-spinner Rishad Hossain taking three wickets in the final over while conceding just eight runs but India finished with a huge total.